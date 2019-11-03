Los Angeles faces Utah, looks for 4th straight home win

Utah Jazz (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (4-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

Los Angeles enters a matchup with Utah as winners of three home games in a row.

Los Angeles finished 28-24 in Western Conference action and 26-15 at home a season ago. The Clippers averaged 115.1 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Utah went 50-32 overall and 21-20 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Jazz gave up 106.5 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season.

Los Angeles and Utah matchup for the second time this season. The Jazz won 110-96 in the last meeting between these two teams on Oct. 30. Mike Conley led Utah with 29 points, five assists and two steals, and Lou Williams led Los Angeles with 24 points and four assists.

Clippers Injuries: Paul George: out (right shoulder).

Jazz Injuries: Emmanuel Mudiay: out (left hamstring tightness), Dante Exum: out (knee), Ed Davis: out (leg).