Rozier, Hornets hold off Warriors 93-87

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham (4) passes the ball as he is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Alec Burks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. AP Photo

Terry Rozier made a short go-ahead jumper then added two free throws with 4.9 seconds left after missing three straight, and the Charlotte Hornets held off the injury-depleted Golden State Warriors 93-87 on Saturday night.

Dwayne Bacon scored 25 points while Rozier finished with 20 points and seven assists to help the Hornets win their second straight after back-to-back losses to the Lakers and Clippers.

Erich Paschall had a season-high 25 points for Golden State while starting in place of injured Draymond Green. Green suffered a torn ligament in his left index finger on Friday night, joining a long list of injured Warriors.

Golden State (1-5) was also without D'Angelo Russell, who has an ankle injury.

That forced coach Steve Kerr to use his sixth different lineup in as many games. The new-look Warriors seemed to relish the opportunity early, scoring a season-high 30 points in the first quarter.

But Golden State went cold down the stretch and was limited to two baskets over the final three minutes.

Charlotte (3-3) trailed entering the fourth quarter but went on a quick run capped by Malik Monk's follow shot to take an 80-75 lead.

Damion Lee's 3-pointer with 1:55 left tied it at 86, and Paschall added a free throw that put the Warriors ahead.

But Rozier, who shot 8 of 17, made an 11-foot jumper. Rozier then missed two free throws, but Cody Martin made one and Rozier came back to make two more.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Charlotte was 1 of 11 on 3-pointers in the first half. . Nicolas Batum sat out a fifth straight game with a fractured left finger.

Warriors: Paschall has scored 20 or more in both games he started this season. . Green will miss the next few games with a torn ligament in his left index finger. Green was injured during Friday's loss to San Antonio and will be re-evaluated Monday.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Indiana on Tuesday. Charlotte lost two of three to the Pacers last season, the lone win coming at Spectrum Center.

Warriors: Host Portland on Monday. The two teams split their four-game series last season, although Golden State has won nine of the previous 13 overall.