Injury-plagued Purdue scores late, beat Nebraska 31-27

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Purdue defeated Nebraska 31-27. AP Photo

David Bell scored the go-ahead touchdown from nine yards out with 1:08 to play, and Purdue beat Nebraska 31-27 on Saturday.

The Boilermakers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) took the lead for good after starting quarterback Jack Plummer left the game with a right ankle injury — the latest player to be sidelined on a team plagued by injuries.

Plummer was 25-of-34 passing with 242 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions before needing help off the field following a run-play injury with 7:55 remaining. He rushed 61 yards on 12 carries.

King Doerue rushed 71 yards on 15 carries, including a 7-yard touchdown run to give Purdue a 24-20 lead with 6:50 to go in back-and-forth fourth quarter.

Adrian Martinez was 22 of 39 for 247 yards passing and an interception for the Cornhuskers (4-5, 2-4), who have lost four of their last five games and two straight to the Boilermakers. Martinez rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries and scored twice.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: Martinez returned after missing the last two games following a left knee injury against Northwestern on Oct. 5. The Cornhuskers are trying to get on track down the stretch in the regular season. They need two wins to be eligible for a bowl game.

Purdue: The Boilermakers hope the win will be enough to get them on a roll in the final games. They must win their last three games to be bowl-eligible for the second straight year.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Off next week and will host Wisconsin on Nov. 16.

Purdue: At Northwestern next week for the first of two straight road games.