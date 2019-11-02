Gustafson, Britcher win USA Luge national titles

Jonny Gustafson has won the USA Luge men's national championship, hours after reigning champion Chris Mazdzer said he could not compete because of injuries.

Gustafson was an easy winner Saturday, especially after World Cup veteran and former national champion Tucker West crashed and did not finish his first run in the two-heat competition at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Gustafson finished his two runs in 1 minute, 43.522 seconds. Sean Hollander was second and Zach DiGregorio third.

Summer Britcher successfully defended her women's national championship with a two-run time of 1:28.292, barely ahead of Emily Sweeney's 1:28.298. Brittney Arndt took third.

The nationals were scheduled to be a two-day, four-heat event, but severe weather in the Adirondacks forced the cancellation of Friday's racing.