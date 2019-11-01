Golden State and San Antonio meet for conference battle

San Antonio Spurs (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-3, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

San Antonio takes on Golden State for a Western Conference matchup.

Golden State went 57-25 overall and 35-17 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Warriors averaged 16.3 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second chance points and 30.3 bench points last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

San Antonio finished 48-34 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Spurs averaged 111.7 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.2% from behind the arc last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Warriors Injuries: Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Jacob Evans III: out (abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand).

Spurs Injuries: None listed.