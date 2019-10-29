England’s response to All Blacks haka results in fine

England has been fined for crossing the halfway line in its response to New Zealand's pre-match haka at the Rugby World Cup semifinals.

World Rugby says England breached "tournament rules relating to cultural challenges, which states that no players from the team receiving the challenge may advance beyond the halfway line."

England's players stood in a V-formation as the All Blacks performed the haka, with a half-dozen players beyond the halfway line.

World Rugby says the sanction is in line with protocol that operates across the international game.

The fine is reported to be 2,500 pounds ($3,200)