Wolves clinch 1-1 draw at Newcastle in Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jonny, covered, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Wolverhampton at St. James' Park, Newcastle, Britain, Sunday Oct. 27, 2019. Owen Humphreys

Jonny scored for Wolverhampton to deny 10-man Newcastle back-to-back Premier League home victories, clinching a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Wolves, playing their 20th game of the season due to Europa League commitments, trailed to Jamaal Lascelles' first-half header.

But the visitors dominated the second half and got their reward when Jonny leveled from close range in the 73rd minute after goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka palmed Matt Doherty's cross into his path.

Newcastle had Sean Longstaff sent off in the 82nd for a challenge on Ruben Neves.