Atalanta beats Udinese 7-1, Napoli draws at Spal

Atalanta's head coach Gian Piero Gasperini looks on during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Udinese at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Paolo Magni

Days after being on the wrong end of a 5-1 scoreline, Atalanta handed out a thrashing of its own.

Luis Muriel netted a hat trick against his old club as Atalanta beat 10-man Udinese 7-1 in Serie A on Sunday to cut the gap to the top of the table.

Atalanta moved three points behind Juventus and two behind Inter Milan after both sides drew on Saturday.

It will also serve as a confidence boost after Tuesday's 5-1 defeat at Manchester City in the Champions League.

Udinese had only conceded six goals in its previous eight matches this season and Stefano Okaka gave it the lead in the 12th minute.

However, Josip Ilicic leveled nine minutes later and the match turned in the 35th when Nicholas Opoku was sent off after a second yellow and Muriel converted the resulting penalty.

Ilicic doubled his tally before the interval and the floodgates opened in the second half.

Muriel scored another penalty after netting from open play almost immediately after the restart. Mario Pasalic was also on target, as was 17-year-old substitute Amad Traoré on his debut.

Ilicic almost completed a hat trick too but curled an effort onto the bar.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

Napoli missed the chance to cut the gap to the top of the table as it drew 1-1 at relegation-threatened Spal.

Things appeared to be going to plan when Arkadiusz Milik fired Napoli in front in the ninth minute but Jasmin Kurtic leveled seven minutes later.

Napoli remained fourth, six points behind eight-time defending champion Juventus. Carlo Ancelotti's side hosts Atalanta on Wednesday.

Spal is in penultimate position in Serie A, one point from safety.

OTHER MATCHES

Cagliari remained fifth after drawing 1-1 at Torino, while Bologna beat Sampdoria 2-1.

AC Milan was playing later, at Roma, ahead of Fiorentina's home match against Lazio.