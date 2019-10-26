Weber State beats UC Davis 36-20, stays unbeaten in Big Sky

Trey Tuttle kicked five field goals to help Weber State beat UC Davis 36-20 on Saturday night and remain undefeated in the Big Sky Conference.

Weber State (6-2, 4-0), ranked fifth in the FCS Coaches Poll, entered Saturday tied with Sacramento State atop the conference standings. The Hornets host Weber State next Saturday.

No. 22 UC Davis (4-5, 2-3) had its two-game win streak snapped and plays at Portland State on Nov. 9.

Josh Davis and Kevin Smith had touchdown runs for the Wildcats. Jake Constantine was 25-of-39 passing for 275 yards and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Devon Cooley that stretched Weber State's lead to 36-14 with 3:44 remaining.

Cooley finished with seven catches for 104 yards. Tuttle made all five of his attempts from inside the 40.

Jaylin White scored on a 100-yard kickoff return in the first quarter for UC Davis. Jake Maier threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jared Harrell to pull the Aggies to 19-14 midway through the third quarter.