E. Kentucky runs, kicks and stuffs E. Illinois offense 33-6

Eastern Kentucky used a balanced ground attack and four field goals from Samuel Hayworth and the Colonels controlled Eastern Illinois 33-6 on Saturday.

Alonzo Booth, Parker McKinney, and Ellis Cain each scored touchdowns while Daryl McCleskey Jr. led Eastern Kentucky (5-3, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference) in rushing yards with 79 on 18 carries. The Colonels had five players rush for 265 yards.

Hayworth gave special teams a boost when he made of 4 of 5 field goals. He made kicks of 35, 28, 25, and 23 yards in succession to turn a 14-0 halftime lead into a 26-point margin with 6:17 left in the game.

Both teams struggled in the passing game as McKinney completed 2-of-9 passes for 14 yards and was intercepted once.

Harry Woodbery threw the Panthers' (0-9, 0-5) lone touchdown but was just 9 of 28 for 49 yards.

EKU held Eastern Illinois to 89 yards of offense and the Panthers were 0 for 15 on third-down conversions though 2 for 3 converting fourth down.