Indiana Pacers holding off on expected arena name change

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Pacers aren't yet taking the Bankers Life name off their arena even though the company's naming-rights deal expired in June.

Team marketing executive Todd Taylor says changes won't be made at the downtown Indianapolis arena until a new sponsorship contract is signed. Carmel-based CNO Financial Group announced last year it wasn't renewing its the naming-rights contract that it held since the arena opened as Conseco Fieldhouse in 1999.

Taylor tells the Indianapolis Business Journal that the Pacers want to reach a new sponsorship agreement before a $360 million arena renovation begins next summer. Taylor said several groups have expressed interest, but a deal couldn't be reached before the NBA's regular season began this past week.

CNO Financial paid about $2 million a year for the naming rights.

