Blue Jackets visit the Flyers following overtime victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (5-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Philadelphia after the Blue Jackets took down Carolina 4-3 in overtime.

Philadelphia went 22-26-4 in Eastern Conference action and 19-18-4 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Flyers scored 241 total goals last season, 40 on power plays and four shorthanded.

Columbus finished 18-9-1 in Metropolitan Division action and 25-14-2 on the road a season ago. The Blue Jackets averaged 3.1 goals and 5.1 assists per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body).