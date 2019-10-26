Friday Sports in Brief

MLB

WASHINGTON (AP) — José Altuve doubled twice and scored both times, Zack Greinke repeatedly worked out of trouble, and the Houston Astros showed they were not going to go quietly, beating the Nationals 4-1 to cut their deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven World Series.

Houston can even things in Game 4 on Saturday night at Nationals Park. Washington will start $140 million lefty Patrick Corbin, while Houston manager A.J. Hinch will go with right-hander José Urquidy.

Washington's eight-game winning streak, tied for the longest in a single postseason, ended with a sloppy performance in the first Series game hosted by the nation's capital since the Senators lost to the New York Giants in 1933.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major League Baseball is conducting a wider probe of the Houston Astros that goes beyond the assistant general manager who was fired this week for inappropriate behavior, concerned about the team's initial denial.

Houston terminated manager Brandon Taubman on Thursday, saying he directed inappropriate comments at female reporters during a clubhouse celebration following Game 6 of the AL Championship Series last weekend.

"There are aspects of this that go beyond the incident that's been dealt with in terms of the employment of the individual," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday before World Series Game 3. "We need to gather additional facts."

Sports Illustrated reported Taubman repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB's domestic violence policy and then was traded from Toronto to Houston. Taubman shouted, "Thank God we got Osuna!" according to SI, which said he made similar remarks several times during Saturday night's celebration, punctuating them with a profanity.

Houston issued a statement Monday accusing the SI reporter of making up the story. Taubman apologized for his language in a statement Tuesday, and MLB and the team started an investigation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after President Donald Trump said he plans to attend Game 5 of the World Series, the Washington Nationals announced the ceremonial first pitch at that game will be thrown by chef José Andrés, a vocal critic of Trump.

Four years ago, Andrés withdrew from plans to open a restaurant in the Trump International Hotel in Washington following Trump's controversial comments about Mexican immigrants during the presidential campaign.

Trump Old Post Office, which runs the hotel as the landlord under a lease with the General Services Administration, sued Andrés' companies, Think Food Group and Topo Atrio, in July 2015 for breach of contract and claimed damages in excess of $10 million.

Andrés' companies filed a counterclaim, and the case in D.C. Superior Court was settled in 2017.

BOSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Boston Red Sox have hired Tampa Bay Rays executive Chaim Bloom as chief baseball officer.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Friday because Major League Baseball doesn't like teams to make announcements during the World Series.

The move was first reported by the New York Post.

Bloom was the No. 2 to Tampa Bay general manager Erik Neander. The 36-year-old Yale graduate replaces Dave Dombrowski, who was let go less than a year after the team he built set a franchise record for victories and won the World Series.

—By AP Sports Writer Jimmy Golen.

NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled quarterback Patrick Mahomes out for Sunday night's showdown against the Green Bay Packers because of his dislocated right kneecap.

Mahomes, who hurt his knee last Thursday night in Denver, was a limited participant in practice all week. The Chiefs decided to give the reigning league MVP at least one game off as he recovers from an injury that can sometimes sideline a player for several months.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Friday's walk-through that Matt Moore would start against Green Bay. Rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur will serve as the backup.

In all, the Chiefs have ruled out six players for a showdown between division leaders.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele had surgery on his ailing right shoulder Friday despite the team not approving the procedure.

The operation to repair a torn labrum was performed by Dr. Glen Ross in Boston, according to Osemele's agent, Andrew Kessler.

The Jets were made aware of Osemele going forward with his plan to have surgery. But because he was not with the team and the surgery wasn't approved, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said the Jets consider it an "unexcused absence." The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly commented on the situation.

Osemele is officially listed by the team as doubtful to play Sunday at Jacksonville. He hasn't taken the field since Week 3.

—By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak.

SOCCER

U.S. Soccer is expected to name Vlatko Andonovski as the new head coach of the U.S. women's national team.

A person with knowledge of the deal said Andonovski, the current coach of the Reign FC in the National Women's Soccer League, is expected to sign a contract with U.S. Soccer in the coming days. The person spoke Friday to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the appointment had not been formally announced.

U.S. Soccer announced a news conference to name the new coach on Monday in New York City.

Andonovski, 43, was considered the front-runner for the job after Utah Royals coach Laura Harvey and North Carolina coach Paul Riley removed their names from consideration.

Andonovski replaces Jill Ellis, who led the U.S. team to back-to-back World Cup titles during her tenure as coach.

—By AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson.

HORSE RACING

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A fifth horse has died at Santa Anita this fall, the 35th overall fatality since Dec. 26 at the Southern California racetrack.

G Q Covergirl injured both her front legs Friday on the training track. The 5-year-old mare was euthanized on the advice of the attending veterinarian.

Trained by two-time Kentucky Derby winner Doug O'Neill, G Q Covergirl had six wins in 16 career starts and earnings of $200,730. She had won her last two starts and finished in the money in all of her six races this year. O'Neill also owned the mare in a partnership.

The training track has caused the fewest number of breakdowns. However, there have been three deaths on it since the fall meet began on Sept. 27, including one that was believed to be a heart attack. The other two fatalities occurred during races.

Santa Anita hosts the Breeders' Cup world championships next weekend.

AWARDS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco has won the 2019 Roberto Clemente Award, given annually by Major League Baseball to honor sportsmanship and community involvement.

Despite being diagnosed with leukemia in May, Carrasco never slowed in his efforts. He frequently visited children with cancer at hospitals and assisted in humanitarian causes to bring food and medication to his native Venezuela.

Carrasco will be presented with the award Friday night before Game 3 of the World Series in Washington by Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The right-hander is the third Cleveland player to be honored, joining Hall of Famer Jim Thome (2002) and Andre Thornton (1979).

MLB has recognized players' philanthropic work since 1971. The award is named after Clemente, a 15-time All-Star killed in a plane crash in 1972 while delivering supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

COURTS

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon certified public accountant who stole about $4.5 million from his clients, including Olympic snowboarder Daniel Kass, to support his "Playboy" lifestyle and marijuana business has been sentenced to over four years in prison.

Victims told a federal judge Thursday how they were duped by Nathan Wheeler's personable manner only to learn he had bilked their life savings, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported .

Prosecutors say he stole more than $900,000 from Kass and misappropriated the trust fund of two porn shop heirs. He also bought his fiancee an engagement ring using the investments of a retired law enforcement officer, prosecutors said.

"I was working for the American dream," said Kass, who won silver medals in the halfpipe in the 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympics. "But that dream became a nightmare when I met Nathan Wheeler."