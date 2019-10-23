The Latest: Scott Barrett into backrow in NZ’s only change

The Latest on Thursday at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Scott Barrett will start in the backrow in the only change to New Zealand's starting XV for the Rugby World Cup semifinal against England.

The versatile Barrett replaces Sam Cane on the blindside flank as the All Blacks bid to bolster the lineout. Barrett replaced Cane in a tactical change at halftime in New Zealand's 46-14 win over Ireland in the quarterfinals last weekend.

He will join brother, fullback Beauden Barrett, in the starting XV. Another brother, Jordie Barrett, is on the reserves bench.

New Zealand hasn't lost a game at the Rugby World Cup since an upset defeat to France in 2007 and is the only team to win the title three times.

The All Blacks topped Pool B here, opening with a 23-13 win over South Africa.

Kieran Read missed a training session earlier in the week because of a leg soreness but has recovered to take his place at No. 8 and lead the team.

New Zealand has beaten England in the three previous World Cup meetings.

__

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (captain), Ardie Savea, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Cane, T.J. Perenara, Sonny Bill Williams, Jordie Barrett.

____

10:30 a.m.

Tension starts building again at the Rugby World Cup when New Zealand coach Steve Hansen and his England counterpart Eddie Jones unveil their squads for the semifinals.

The two-time defending champion All Blacks go into Saturday's knockout game at Yokohama as favorites after remaining unbeaten at the World Cup since 2007.

England's improvement since a disappointing group-stage exit when it hosted the tournament in 2015 means the semifinal match will be hotly contested.

The semifinals this weekend feature teams from the southern hemisphere against teams from the northern hemisphere, a contrast to the 2015 edition when New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina filled the last four.

South Africa is expected to announce its team on Thursday for Sunday's semifinal against Wales. The Welsh are expected to wait until the traditional 48-hour deadline before announcing a team on Friday.