Houston will look to even series with Washington in Game 2

Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (107-55, first in the NL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA in regular season) Houston: Justin Verlander (21-6, 2.62 ERA in regular season)

WORLD SERIES: Washington leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Strasburg and the Nationals will take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 of the World Series.

The Astros are 60-21 in home games. Houston has a team batting average of .213 this postseason, Jose Altuve has lead them with an average of .333, including eight extra base hits and eight RBIs.

The Nationals are 43-38 in road games. Washington has a team slugging percentage of .389 this postseason, Juan Soto leads them with a mark of .548, including five extra base hits and 10 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman lead the Astros with 41 home runs and had a slugging percentage of .592.

Anthony Rendon lead the Nationals with 174 hits and had a .319 batting average.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm).