Pittsburgh Penguins (6-4-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (4-3-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tampa Bay finished 44-8-0 in Eastern Conference games and 32-7-2 at home during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Lightning compiled a .916 save percentage while giving up 2.6 goals on 32.0 shots per game last season.

Pittsburgh finished 26-15-11 in Eastern Conference action and 21-12-8 on the road a season ago. The Penguins scored 56 power play goals on 228 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Lightning Injuries: None listed.

Penguins Injuries: None listed.