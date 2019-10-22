Nashville Predators take on the Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (6-3-0, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (4-3-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks travel to take on the Nashville Predators.

Nashville went 47-29-6 overall and 27-21-2 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Predators scored 33 power play goals on 255 power play opportunities last season.

Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall and 21-23-6 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Ducks recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .909 save percentage.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Predators Injuries: Filip Forsberg: day to day (lower body).

Ducks Injuries: None listed.