LA Galaxy, Philadelphia Union advance in MLS playoffs

LA Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham (1) deflects a header by Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall (15) during the first half of an MLS soccer first-round playoff match, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. AP Photo

Sebastian Lletget and Jonathan dos Santos scored four minutes apart midway through the second half, leading the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota in the first round of the MLS playoffs Sunday night to spoil United's postseason debut.

Jan Gregus gave the Loons life with a goal in the 87th minute, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy hung on to advance to face top seed Los Angeles FC on Thursday in the Western Conference semifinals and set up another "El Trafico" derby between the Southern California rivals.

The Galaxy are 2-0-3 against LAFC, which joined MLS in 2018 and set the league record this season with 72 points by going 21-4-9 in the regular season.

The Loons were the only home team to lose in the first round.

UNION 4, RED BULLS 3, EXTRA TIME

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Fabrice-Jean Picault scored and assisted on Marco Fabián's goal in extra time to help Philadelphia eliminate New York with its first MLS playoff victory.

Fabián came on in the 103rd minute and scored in the 105th when his shot from the left side deflected high off New York's Marc Rzatkowski into the net.

Philadelphia will play at Atlanta United in the second round Thursday night.

Alejandro Bedoya and Jack Elliott also scored for the Union. Josh Sims, Tim Parker and Tom Barlow scored for New York.