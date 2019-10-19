Norwich gets 1st away point with 0-0 draw at Bournemouth

Norwich City's Onel Hernandez chase the ball during the match against Bournemouth, during their English Premier League soccer match at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Mark Kerton

Norwich picked up its first away point since returning to the Premier League with a 0-0 draw at mid-table Bournemouth on Saturday.

Daniel Farke's Canaries have endured a difficult transition period following promotion but showed resilience and fight at the Vitality Stadium to end a three-game losing streak.

The even contest featured just three shots on target, with Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul keeping out Dominic Solanke and Arnaut Danjuma, while Teemu Pukki was superbly denied by Bournemouth's Aaron Ramsdale.

Norwich, whose early-season chances have been severely hampered by a string of injuries to key players, remained in the relegation zone.

The two teams went into the game as the only clubs in the top flight yet to record clean sheets.