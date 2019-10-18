Detroit faces Edmonton on 3-game skid

Detroit Red Wings (3-4-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-1-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to stop its three-game slide when the Red Wings play Edmonton.

Edmonton went 35-38-9 overall with a 18-19-4 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Oilers averaged 29.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.8 goals per game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 15-21-5 on the road. The Red Wings scored 39 power play goals with an 18.1% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Oilers Injuries: Josh Archibald: out (illness), Joel Persson: day to day (undisclosed).

Red Wings Injuries: Trevor Daley: day to day (lower body), Adam Erne: day to day (upper body).