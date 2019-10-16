Edmonton Oilers face the Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (2-1-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (5-1-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton went 35-38-9 overall with a 18-19-4 record at home a season ago. Goalies for the Oilers recorded five shutouts last season while compiling an .896 save percentage.

Philadelphia went 37-37-8 overall and 18-19-4 on the road during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Flyers compiled an .895 save percentage while allowing 3.2 goals on 32.3 shots per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Oilers Injuries: Josh Archibald: out (illness), Alex Chiasson: day to day (illness).

Flyers Injuries: None listed.