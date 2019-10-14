Washington looks to increase lead to three games in NLCS versus St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 2.77 ERA) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (2-0, 2.40 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -127; over/under is 7 runs

NLCS: Washington leads the series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Strasburg and Washington will host St. Louis in Game 3 of the NLCS.

The Nationals are 50-31 in home games. Washington has slugged .455, good for third in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the club with a .598 slugging percentage, including 81 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Cardinals have gone 41-40 away from home. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.83, Miles Mikolas paces the staff with a mark of 4.16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 81 extra base hits and is batting .319. Trea Turner is 14-for-41 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 34 home runs and has 97 RBIs. Matt Carpenter is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Victor Robles: (hamstring), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).