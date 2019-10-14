Islanders host the Blues after shootout win

St. Louis Blues (3-1-1, third in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (2-3-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts St. Louis after the Islanders beat Florida 3-2 in overtime.

New York finished 48-27-7 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 24-13-4 at home. The Islanders averaged 2.7 goals on 28.8 shots per game last season.

St. Louis finished 45-28-9 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 21-13-7 on the road. The Blues scored 244 total goals last season, 50 on power plays and five shorthanded.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Islanders Injuries: Casey Cizikas: day to day (undisclosed), Jordan Eberle: day to day (lower body), Nick Leddy: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues Injuries: Robert Thomas: day to day (upper body).