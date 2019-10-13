Muschamp: QB Hilinski has a knee sprain, should play

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski has a sprained left knee, but was expected to play when the Gamecocks face No. 9 Florida on Saturday.

Muschamp said Hilinski's injury was "nothing serious" and planned for him to start against the Gators this week.

Hilinski took a hard hit in the third quarter and pounded the ground in pain after the play. He was helped to the sidelines and watched the rest of the Gamecocks' 20-17, double-overtime upset of then-third ranked Georgia with ice on his knee.

Redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner finished off the dramatic win at quarterback for South Carolina.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The freshman began the year as a backup, but has started the past five games after senior Jake Bentley was lost to a season-ending foot injury.