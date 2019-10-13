Winnipeg hosts Pittsburgh following overtime win

Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (4-2-0, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts Pittsburgh after the Jets beat Chicago 3-2 in overtime.

Winnipeg finished 47-30-5 overall and 25-12-4 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Jets scored 270 total goals last season while averaging 3.3 per game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Pittsburgh went 44-26-12 overall with a 21-12-8 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Penguins scored 271 total goals last season averaging 3.3 per game.

Sunday's meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Jets won the last matchup 4-1.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

Penguins Injuries: None listed.