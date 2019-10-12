Dressel beats Manaudou in 50 free at ISL Naples meet

Fresh off his eight-medal performance at this year's world championships, American swimmer Caeleb Dressel was again in the spotlight in his ISL debut.

Dressel contributed a meet-leading 22.5 points as his Cali Condors squad took the lead on the opening night of the two-day team-format meet.

Dressel won the 50-meter freestyle ahead of Energy Standard's Florent Manaudou, who won the event at the league's opening meet in Indianapolis after coming out of retirement this year.

Dressel and Manaudou, who won the 50 free at the 2012 London Olympics, will go head-to-head again on Sunday in the 50 free.

Chad le Clos edged Dressel by 0.01 seconds to win the 100 butterfly.

Lilly King won the 50 and 200 breaststroke.

Unlike at the Olympics and world championships, there are no heats in the new International Swimming League. Racing is spread over a two-hour session in a 25-meter pool featuring four swimmers per final.

This is the second of six meets in the U.S. and Europe leading to the season finale in December in Las Vegas.