Hurts’ TD passes lead No. 6 Sooners past No. 11 Texas 34-27

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley congratulates quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after beating Texas 34-27 in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. AP Photo

Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma's defense sacked Sam Ehlinger nine times and the No. 6 Sooners never trailed in a 34-27 victory over 11th-ranked Texas on Saturday.

The Sooners harassed Ehlinger into minus-9 yards rushing while holding the quarterback with the three highest total yardage outputs for Texas against Oklahoma almost 200 yards below that 387-yard average.

The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) stayed on track for a third straight trip to the College Football Playoff and avenged last year's loss in Cotton Bowl Stadium in the middle of the Texas state fair, a victory that came in a rematch of the Big 12 championship game.

The Longhorns (4-2, 2-1) are likely relegated to a spoiler role if there's a second consecutive Big 12 title game between the rivals.

Both teams played under the threat of an ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct after referee Mike Defee flagged everyone 30 minutes before the game when clusters of players got too close at midfield while wrapping up warmups and started jawing at each other.

The only ejection was Texas defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, and it wasn't for unsportsmanlike conduct. He was flagged for targeting while hitting Lamb helmet-first and late two plays before Lamb weaved through Texas defenders on a flea-flicker pass on a 51-yard score.

Lamb had 10 catches for 171 yards, tip-toeing on the sideline to stay inbounds on the 27-yarder for his final TD. Hurts threw for 235 yards and had 131 more on the ground, including a punctuating 3-yard touchdown for a 34-20 lead late in the fourth quarter.

SOUTH CAROLINA 17, NO. 3 GEORGIA 10, 2OT

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Parker White's 23-yard field goal in the second overtime proved to be enough when Georgia's Rodrigo Blankenship was wide left on his attempt from 42 yards, giving South Carolina its first win over an AP Top 25 opponent since beating Georgia in 2014.

Blankenship's second miss of the game sent South Carolina players charging onto the field to celebrate the upset.

White missed a 33-yard attempt in the first overtime.

Georgia (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) suffered a big hit to its national championship hopes. The Bulldogs, favored by 24½ points, could not overcome three interceptions and a lost fumble by Jake Fromm. The senior did not throw an interception in the Bulldogs' first five games.

On the second play of overtime, Fromm's pass glanced off the hands of receiver Tyler Simmons and was intercepted by Israel Mukuamu. White's miss from 33 yards kept the game alive for South Carolina (3-3, 2-2).

Fromm led Georgia on a tying 96-yard touchdown drive capped by his 6-yard scoring pass to Demetris Robertson with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

NO. 16 MICHIGAN 45, ILLINOIS 25

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Hassan Haskins ran for 125 yards and a touchdown, Zach Charbonnet added 116 yards rushing, and No. 16 Michigan needed a late surge to put away Illinois.

The Wolverines (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) built a 28-0 lead by halftime, but turnovers and ineffective offense helped the Illini (2-4, 0-3) cut the lead to 28-25 with 12:50 left. Dre Brown ran in from a yard out and then converted a 2-point conversion for the Illini.

Michigan responded with a long drive capped by Shea Patterson's 5-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Patterson ran for a score after Michigan forced a turnover at the Illini 1 to seal it for Michigan.

Matt Robinson, starting for the injured quarterback Brandon Peters, a graduate transfer from Michigan, was 16 of 25 for 192 yards and one touchdown for Illinois. He also ran for a score.

TEMPLE 30, NO. 23 MEMPHIS 28

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Russo threw two touchdown passes and Temple took advantage of four turnovers by No. 23 Memphis to pull the upset.

Brady White passed for 355 yards and two scores for Memphis (5-1, 2-1 American), which fell behind 16-0 as the Owls (5-1, 2-0) turned the Tigers' mistakes into points. The Owls could have buried Memphis early, but the first three Memphis turnovers were turned into Will Mobley's three field goals.

Jager Gardner ran for a score and Isaiah Wright and Brandon Mack caught touchdown passes for Temple. Russo's 12-yard touchdown to Mack made it 30-21 with 12:48 left in the fourth.

Russo threw for 224 yards on 20-for-33 passing.

The final decisive play came with some debate. Joey Magnifico seemed to make diving catch to convert a fourth-and-10 with 1:50 left, but the called overturned and ruled incomplete after video review.