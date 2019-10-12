Sinnett throws 5 TD passes, San Diego streak hits 31 games

Reid Sinnett threw five touchdown passes, Michael Bandy caught two, including the tie-breaker, as San Diego held Davidson scoreless in the second half while pushing its conference win streak to 31 games with a 37-17 victory on Saturday.

The Toreros' (3-2, 2-0 Pioneer Football League) conference win streak, which began October 10, 2015, is the longest active streak in Division I.

Davidson (4-2, 1-1) led 17-10 after Wesley Dugger's second touchdown run of the second quarter.

With three minutes remaining in the first half, Sinnett engineered an eight-play drive and found Bandy for a 30-yard scoring pass to knot the score.

On its first possession of the second half, San Diego took the lead for good when Sinnett and Bandy ended an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a TD pass from the 4. Sinnett competed 27 of 32 passes for 358 yards — his fourth 300-yard game this season. He began Saturday third in the FCS in passing yards per game (345.0). Sinnett added a 70-yard scoring strike to Dalton Kincaid in the third quarter and an 11-yarder to Bennett Dondoyano in the fourth.

The Toreros shut out an opponent after halftime for the second straight week.