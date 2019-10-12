Hudson rejoins Nationals before NLCS Game 2

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Daniel Hudson (44) celebrates the final out of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

Washington reliever Daniel Hudson has been reinstated from the postseason paternity list, rejoining the Nationals before Game 2 of the NL Championship Series.

Hudson and his wife welcomed a baby girl Friday. Sean Doolittle then closed out Washington's 2-0 victory over St. Louis in the NLCS opener, retiring his only four batters.

Hudson's return means Wander Suero has been removed from the Nationals' active roster against the Cardinals. Game 2 is Saturday in St. Louis.

Hudson is 1-0 with two saves in the playoffs, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Washington's bullpen had the worst ERA in the National League this year at 5.66, but Hudson provided a boost after he was acquired from Toronto at the July 31 trade deadline. The right-hander went 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA and six saves in 24 regular-season appearances with the Nationals.