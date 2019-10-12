Dutch rider Mollema wins Tour of Lombardy

Dutch cyclist Bauke Mollema produced a solo ride to victory at the end of the Tour of Lombardy on Saturday to claim one of the most important wins of his career.

The Trek-Segafredo rider raised his arms over his head as he traveled the finishing straight of the 243-kilometer (151-mile) route from Bergamo to Como, and was in tears after crossing the line.

Alejandro Valverde edged out Egan Bernal in a sprint for second. The pair were 16 seconds behind Mollema, who set off on his solo attack with just over 18 kilometers remaining.

The 32-year-old Mollema won a stage of the Tour de France in 2017.