Wainwright, St. Louis will host Washington in Game 2 of NLCS

Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (1-0, 2.77 ERA) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -141; over/under is 7 runs

NLCS: Washington leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Nationals will look to increase their lead in the NLCS to two games in Game 2 against the Cardinals Saturday.

The Cardinals are 50-31 in home games. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.83. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 2.75 ERA.

The Nationals are 43-38 on the road. Washington has slugged .455, good for third in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the club with a .598 slugging percentage, including 81 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 62 extra base hits and is batting .232. Matt Carpenter is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 34 home runs and has 110 RBIs. Trea Turner is 14-for-41 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Victor Robles: (hamstring), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).