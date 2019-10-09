Atlanta and St. Louis go head-to-head in decisive Game 5 of NLDS

St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (97-65, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 3.86 ERA) Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -112; over/under is 8 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

NLDS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will host St. Louis in the final game of the NLDS Wednesday.

The Braves are 50-31 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 249 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 41, averaging one every 15.3 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 41-40 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.83, Miles Mikolas paces the staff with a mark of 4.16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 41 home runs and is slugging .519. Adeiny Hechavarria is 8-for-17 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 155 hits and has 97 RBIs. Yadier Molina is 13-for-40 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Chris Martin: (oblique), Charlie Culberson: (face), Alex Jackson: (knee).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).