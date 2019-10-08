Seguin scores in OT, Stars beat Caps for 1st win of season

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), of Russia, celebrates his goal with right wing Richard Panik (14) during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

Tyler Seguin scored in overtime to give the Dallas Stars their first victory of the season, 4-3 over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Seguin ended the Stars' season-opening, three-game losing streak 43 seconds into overtime off a pass from linemate Alexander Radulov. Dallas avoided a four-game skid to open a season that would've matched a franchise worst.

Radulov scored in the third period and Nick Caamano had the first of his NHL career to help erase a 2-1 deficit. The Stars bounced back from Nicklas Backstrom's tying goal with 30 seconds left in regulation.

Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced, and Roope Hintz scored his fourth goal in as many games. Washington's Braden Holtby made 22 saves on 26 shots.

Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov scored less than five minutes into his season debut after being suspended the first three games for inappropriate conduct. Defenseman John Carlson also scored for Washington, which has lost back-to-back games in overtime.

The Stars outshot the Capitals 12-5 in the third period and survived another game coming up empty on the power play. They're 0 for 10 this season.

But Dallas goes home on a winning note thanks to Seguin's second goal of the season.

NOTES: Winger Denis Gurianov was a healthy scratch not long after being on the Stars' top line. ... Dallas winger Corey Perry skated for the second time since breaking his left foot. Coach Jim Montgomery said Perry would be re-evaluated later this week. ... Kuznetsov's return put the Capitals into a salary cap bind that forced them to send defenseman Martin Fehervary to the minors and play Tyler Lewington. ... Center Nic Dowd was a healthy scratch for the Capitals. .... These teams meet for the second and final time this season Saturday in Dallas.

UP NEXT

Stars: Return home from their road trip to face the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Capitals: Open a two-game road trip Thursday at the Nashville Predators.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno