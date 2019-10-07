Hudson, St. Louis will face Atlanta in Game 4 of NLDS

Atlanta Braves (97-65, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

NLDS: Atlanta leads the series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will look to clinch a series win with a victory over St. Louis in Game 4 of the NLDS.

The Cardinals are 50-31 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.83. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 2.75 ERA.

The Braves have gone 47-34 away from home. Atlanta has hit 249 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 41, averaging one every 15.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 34 home runs and is batting .260. Matt Carpenter is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 189 hits and is batting .295. Francisco Cervelli is 2-for-15 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Chris Martin: (oblique), Charlie Culberson: (face), Alex Jackson: (knee).