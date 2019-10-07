New York looks to sweep Minnesota in ALDS

New York Yankees (103-59, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (101-61, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

ALDS: New York leads the series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: Jake Odorizzi and Minnesota will host New York in Game 3 of the ALDS.

The Twins are 46-35 in home games. Minnesota's team on-base percentage of .335 is fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the lineup with an OBP of .383.

The Yankees are 46-35 in road games. New York ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .268 batting average, DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .327.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 187 hits and has 79 RBIs. Cruz has 15 hits and is batting .500 over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 64 extra base hits and has 91 RBIs. LeMahieu is 10-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (hamstring), Byron Buxton: (shoulder).

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).