Houston looks to sweep Tampa Bay in ALDS

Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (96-66, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rays: Charlie Morton (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Astros -145; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

ALDS: Houston leads the series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: Charlie Morton and Tampa Bay will host Houston in Game 3 of the ALDS.

The Rays are 48-33 in home games. The Tampa Bay pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.69, Charlie Morton leads the staff with a mark of 3.05.

The Astros are 47-34 in road games. Houston has hit 288 home runs this season, third in the majors. Alex Bregman leads them with 41, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 33 home runs and is slugging .558. Ji-Man Choi is 9-for-31 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Bregman leads the Astros with 41 home runs and is batting .296. George Springer is 8-for-29 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Jose Alvarado: (elbow).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).