Atlético held 0-0 at Valladolid in Spain

Atlético Madrid was held to a 0-0 draw at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday, its third scoreless stalemate in four rounds.

The point was still good enough to lift Diego Simeone's side into second place at three points behind leader Real Madrid.

Both Barcelona and Sevilla can leap in front of Atlético with a win when they play one another at Camp Nou later on Sunday.

Atlético's best scoring chance came in the 82nd minute when substitute Ángel Correa hit the upright.

The three-prong attack of João Félix, Diego Costa, and Álvaro Morata wasn't able to do much in the first half. Simeone then sent on Correa and Thomas Lemar for Félix and Morata, but his team did not improve very much in attack.

Valladolid striker Sandor Ramírez squandered his side's only good opportunity in the first half when he sent a penalty kick that he had earned sailing well high over the crossbar.

ASPAS SCORES

Iago Aspas broke his seven-game scoring drought to start the season and gave Celta Vigo a much-needed 1-0 win over Athletic Bibao. Aspas headed in in the 74th-minute winner.

Aspas has scored more than 20 goals for Celta in each of the last three seasons, earning him regular appearances with Spain. His trouble scoring this campaign has cost him that spot on the national squad.

"We needed this win to be able to breathe," Aspas said.

SINKING ESPANYOL

Espanyol fell into second-to-last place after losing 2-0 at promoted Mallorca. Ante Budimir and Salva Sevilla scored in each half for Mallorca.

Coach David Gallego, who was promoted from Espanyol's reserve team this offseason, said "both the coaching staff and the players are confident we can turn this around."

Even so, it looks likely Gallego won't be given many more chances.