St. Louis will meet Atlanta in Game 3 of the NLDS

Atlanta Braves (97-65, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Soroka (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Braves -117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

NLDS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: Adam Wainwright and St. Louis will host Atlanta in Game 3 of the NLDS.

The Cardinals are 50-31 in home games. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.83, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 2.75.

The Braves have gone 47-34 away from home. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .332 is third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .377.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 34 home runs and has 97 RBIs. Matt Carpenter is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 41 home runs home runs and is slugging .519. Adeiny Hechavarria is 8-for-17 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Chris Martin: (oblique), Charlie Culberson: (face), Alex Jackson: (knee).