Jonsen’s TD run in OT lifts Montana St. over Cal Poly 34-28

Travis Jonsen ran in the game-winning touchdown from 9 yards and Montana State blew a 21-point lead but hung on to beat Cal Poly 34-28 in overtime on Saturday night.

Cal Poly (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) had the ball first in OT, but Colton Theaker missed a 48-yard field goal attempt. Montana State (5-1, 2-0) needed three plays, all Jonsen runs, to get to the end zone for the win.

Drew Hernandez's 3-yard run tied it at 28 for Cal Poly with 7:05 left in regulation. The teams traded punts, Montana State's Tristan Bailey then missed a 50-yard field goal attempt and Jalen Hamler threw an interception that ended Cal Poly's drive at the Montana State 39 with 8 seconds left. The Bobcats ran two plays, failing to score.

The Bobcats scored 28 straight points capped by Jonsen's first TD run, a 13-yarder that made it 28-7 with 2:19 left in the third quarter. The Mustangs erased the deficit with three fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Jonsen ran 11 times for 85 yards and two TDs for Montana State.

Hamler passed for two TDs and ran for another for Cal Poly.