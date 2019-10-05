Watford stays winless in EPL in 0-0 draw v Sheffield United

Sheffield United's Chris Basham, left, and Watford's Andre Gray battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday Oct. 5, 2019. Ian Walton

Watford remained without a victory after the opening eight games of the Premier League season after being held to a 0-0 home draw by Sheffield United on Saturday.

Andre Gray missed an open goal from close range early on and Danny Welbeck wasted a one-on-one chance in the second half, as Watford's winless streak in the league extended to a 12th match.

After a match lacking in quality, there was one positive for Watford's players as they secured their first clean sheet in the Premier League since a 1-0 victory against Everton at Vicarage Road 238 days ago — a run of 20 matches.

Watford stayed in last place. Sheffield United moved onto nine points from its opening eight matches.