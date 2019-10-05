Kansas apologizes for Snoop Dogg show at basketball kickoff

The University of Kansas has apologized for its risque Late Night at the Phog event in which rapper Snoop Dogg performed, stripper poles were wheeled onto the Allen Fieldhouse floor and fake money was shot over the heads of prospective recruits.

Athletic director Jeff Long said Friday night "we expected a clean version of the show."

Long said in a statement the school fell short of providing a "family atmosphere" during the annual kickoff for the school's beloved basketball program.

The rowdy performance came with the Jayhawks already facing a high-level NCAA infractions case that includes a charge against Hall of Fame coach Bill Self.