Carolina hosts season opener against Montreal

Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Montreal Canadiens at home in the season opener.

Carolina went 46-29-7 overall and 27-21-4 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes scored 243 total goals last season while collecting 399 assists.

Montreal finished 27-17-8 in Eastern Conference games and 19-18-4 on the road a season ago. The Canadiens scored 3.0 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.9 last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.