Aybar’s homer leads Monclova to 9-5 win over Yucatan

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Erick Aybar hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 9-5 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Wednesday.

The home run by Aybar scored Eric Young Jr. and Noah Perio to tie the game 5-5.

The Acereros took the lead for good in the sixth when Aybar hit an RBI double, scoring Alex Mejia.

Zach Phillips (5-4) got the win in relief while Andres Avila (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.