Peguero’s homer leads Monclova to 6-2 win over Yucatan

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Peguero hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 6-2 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Tuesday.

The home run by Peguero scored Noah Perio and Erick Aybar to give the Acereros a 5-2 lead.

The Acereros tacked on another run in the eighth when Alex Mejia hit an RBI single, driving in Alfredo Lopez.

Al Alburquerque (4-2) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Manny Parra (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.