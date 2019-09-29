Kirk Triplett wins playoff for 3rd Pebble Beach senior title

Kirk Triplett won the Pure Insurance Championship for the third time Sunday at Pebble Beach, beating Billy Andrade with an 8-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff.

The 57-year-old Triplett also won the PGA Tour Champions event in 2012 and 2013. He has eight senior victories, also winning a playoff in March in the Hoag Classic down the coast in Newport Beach.

Playing four groups ahead of Andrade, Triplett birdied the 18th in regulation for a 5-under 67 and 9-uner 206 total. Andrade also closed with a birdie, holing a 7-footer after hitting his second shot through the green.

The 55-year-old Andrade missed a 20-foot birdie try before Triplett holed the winning putt in the event that pairs tour players with juniors from The First Tee programs around the country.

Paul Broadhurst was a stroke out the playoff, shooting a 68. Tom Gillis (69) was 7 under, and Tom Lehman (69), Tom Byrum (69), Billy Mayfair (69) and Marco Dawson (71) were 6 under.

Second-round leader Steve Flesch had a 75 to tie for ninth at 5 under.