Washington Football How They Fared

1. Lake Stevens (4-0) beat Mount Vernon 77-0.
2. Woodinville (4-0) beat Mount Si 7-3.
3. Kennedy (4-0) beat Tahoma 48-0.
4. Camas (4-0) beat Bellevue 24-7.
5. Graham-Kapowsin (4-0) beat Puyallup 27-13.
6. Puyallup (3-1) lost to Graham-Kapowsin 27-13.
7. Chiawana (3-1) lost to Union 21-20.
8. Central Valley (4-0) beat Lewis and Clark 31-28.
9. Mount Si (3-1) lost to Woodinville 7-3.
10. Union (3-1) beat Chiawana 21-20.
1. Eastside Catholic (4-0) beat Rainier Beach 43-6.
2. O'Dea (4-0) beat Blanchet 27-0.
3. Mt. Spokane (3-1) lost to Mead 34-28.
4. Lakes (3-0) beat Stadium 60-0.
5. Kamiakin (3-1) lost to Kennewick 42-18.
6. Lincoln (2-2) beat Bonney Lake 47-0.
7. Bellevue (2-2) lost to Camas 24-7.
8. Bethel (2-2) lost to Wilson 49-0.
9. Arlington (3-1) lost to Ferndale 48-28.
10. Kelso (4-0) beat Aberdeen, forfeit.
(tie) Mountain View (3-1) beat heritage 24-7.
(tie) Peninsula (2-2) beat Shelton 55-0.
1. Tumwater (3-0) idle.
2. Archbishop Murphy (3-1) lost to Lynden 10-7.
3. Hockinson (3-1) beat Columbia River 56-9.
4. Lynden (4-0) beat Archbishop Murphy 10-7.
5. West Valley (Spokane) (3-1) lost to Eastmont 58-0.
6. Liberty (Issaquah) (3-1) lost to Interlake 40-12.
7. Steilacoom (2-2) beat Fife 30-13.
8. Fife (3-1) lost to Steilacoom 30-13.
9. Sedro-Woolley (3-1) lost to Lakewood 27-0.
10. North Kitsap (3-1) beat Bremerton 35-27.
1. Royal (4-0) beat Okanogan 55-7.
2. Mount Baker (4-0) beat Lynden Christian 24-8.
3. Lynden Christian (2-1) lost to Mount Baker 24-8.
4. Zillah (4-0) beat Goldendale 54-7.
5. La Salle (4-0) beat Highland 76-6.
6. Colville (3-1) beat Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 37-20.
7. Cascade Christian (3-0) beat Renton 55-13.
8. Deer Park (4-0) beat Riverside 10-7.
9. LaCenter (4-0) beat Kalama 36-8.
10. Montesano (4-0) beat Port Angeles 70-12.
1. Napavine (4-0) beat Wahkiakum 49-6.
2. Kalama (2-2) lost to LaCenter 36-8 .
3. Onalaska (4-0) beat Willapa Valley-Pe Ell 42-6.
4. Tri-Cities Prep (4-0) beat Mabton 48-14.
5. Reardan (3-1) lost to Chewelah 14-6.
6. Adna (3-1) beat Toledo 29-8.
7. Colfax (3-1) lost to Heppner 27-0.
8. Toledo (2-2) lost to Adna 29-8.
9. Lake Roosevelt (4-0) beat Manson 28-0.
10. Asotin (3-0) idle.
1. Odessa (4-0) beat Pateros 79-0.
2. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (4-0) beat Bridgeport 72-6.
3. Entiat (5-0) beat Liberty Bell 72-20.
4. Naselle (4-0) beat Taholah 62-0.
5. Lummi (3-1) lost to Neah Bay 64-56.
(tie) Quilcene (2-2) lost to Clallam Bay 80-64.
