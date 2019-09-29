Sports

Washington Football How They Fared

The Associated Press

1. Lake Stevens (4-0) beat Mount Vernon 77-0.

2. Woodinville (4-0) beat Mount Si 7-3.

3. Kennedy (4-0) beat Tahoma 48-0.

4. Camas (4-0) beat Bellevue 24-7.

5. Graham-Kapowsin (4-0) beat Puyallup 27-13.

6. Puyallup (3-1) lost to Graham-Kapowsin 27-13.

7. Chiawana (3-1) lost to Union 21-20.

8. Central Valley (4-0) beat Lewis and Clark 31-28.

9. Mount Si (3-1) lost to Woodinville 7-3.

10. Union (3-1) beat Chiawana 21-20.

1. Eastside Catholic (4-0) beat Rainier Beach 43-6.

2. O'Dea (4-0) beat Blanchet 27-0.

3. Mt. Spokane (3-1) lost to Mead 34-28.

4. Lakes (3-0) beat Stadium 60-0.

5. Kamiakin (3-1) lost to Kennewick 42-18.

6. Lincoln (2-2) beat Bonney Lake 47-0.

7. Bellevue (2-2) lost to Camas 24-7.

8. Bethel (2-2) lost to Wilson 49-0.

9. Arlington (3-1) lost to Ferndale 48-28.

10. Kelso (4-0) beat Aberdeen, forfeit.

(tie) Mountain View (3-1) beat heritage 24-7.

(tie) Peninsula (2-2) beat Shelton 55-0.

1. Tumwater (3-0) idle.

2. Archbishop Murphy (3-1) lost to Lynden 10-7.

3. Hockinson (3-1) beat Columbia River 56-9.

4. Lynden (4-0) beat Archbishop Murphy 10-7.

5. West Valley (Spokane) (3-1) lost to Eastmont 58-0.

6. Liberty (Issaquah) (3-1) lost to Interlake 40-12.

7. Steilacoom (2-2) beat Fife 30-13.

8. Fife (3-1) lost to Steilacoom 30-13.

9. Sedro-Woolley (3-1) lost to Lakewood 27-0.

10. North Kitsap (3-1) beat Bremerton 35-27.

1. Royal (4-0) beat Okanogan 55-7.

2. Mount Baker (4-0) beat Lynden Christian 24-8.

3. Lynden Christian (2-1) lost to Mount Baker 24-8.

4. Zillah (4-0) beat Goldendale 54-7.

5. La Salle (4-0) beat Highland 76-6.

6. Colville (3-1) beat Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 37-20.

7. Cascade Christian (3-0) beat Renton 55-13.

8. Deer Park (4-0) beat Riverside 10-7.

9. LaCenter (4-0) beat Kalama 36-8.

10. Montesano (4-0) beat Port Angeles 70-12.

1. Napavine (4-0) beat Wahkiakum 49-6.

2. Kalama (2-2) lost to LaCenter 36-8 .

3. Onalaska (4-0) beat Willapa Valley-Pe Ell 42-6.

4. Tri-Cities Prep (4-0) beat Mabton 48-14.

5. Reardan (3-1) lost to Chewelah 14-6.

6. Adna (3-1) beat Toledo 29-8.

7. Colfax (3-1) lost to Heppner 27-0.

8. Toledo (2-2) lost to Adna 29-8.

9. Lake Roosevelt (4-0) beat Manson 28-0.

10. Asotin (3-0) idle.

1. Odessa (4-0) beat Pateros 79-0.

2. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (4-0) beat Bridgeport 72-6.

3. Entiat (5-0) beat Liberty Bell 72-20.

4. Naselle (4-0) beat Taholah 62-0.

5. Lummi (3-1) lost to Neah Bay 64-56.

(tie) Quilcene (2-2) lost to Clallam Bay 80-64.

