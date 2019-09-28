Lopez throws 3 TD pass and North Alabama beats Presbyterian

Christian Lopez threw three touchdown passes, Terence Humphrey scored on an 88-yard run, and North Alabama defeated Presbyterian 41-21 on Saturday.

Lopez hit Dexter Boykin on TD throws of 55 and 18 yards and added a 5-yard touchdown pass to Andre Little that gave the Lions a 28-9 lead in the third quarter. North Alabama (2-3, 1-0 Big South) led 21-9 at halftime and broke the game open with 17 points in the third quarter.

Humphrey finished with 94 yards on five carries and Jaxton Carson gained 61 yards on 11 carries. The Lions ran for 211 yards and Lopez passed for 217, completing 13 of 22 attempts.

Presbyterian (0-4, 0-1) scored all three of its touchdowns through the air. Brandon Thompson completed 18 of 29 passes for 228 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tyler Huff was 3 of 4 for 42 yards and the other touchdown.

With the victory, North Alabama has won its past 15 homecoming games.