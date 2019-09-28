Curtis’ 3 TDs lifts UMass past winless Akron 37-29

Michael Curtis threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and UMass defeated Akron 37-29 on Saturday.

UMass (1-4) led 20-14 at intermission, but after the break, Curtis led the Minutemen on 12-play, 72-yard drive in four minutes for a 27-14 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Akron (0-5) secured favorable field position when Michael Mathieson returned it to the Zips' 37-yard line. But on the next play, Jordan Adams intercepted Robbie Kelly and returned it 45 yards to the Akron 18-yard line. A personal foul penalty on Akron moved the ball near the goal line. Curtis plunged in from two yards out on the next play for a 20-point lead.

The Zips used three different quarterbacks with Kato Nelson throwing for two touchdowns and Zach Gibson, making his collegiate debut, throwing for another.

UMass entered the game without six players — three offensive starters and a special teams starter — after coach Walt Bell suspended them for a violation of team rules.