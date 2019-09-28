Brooks with 2 TDs as Penn holds on to edge Lafayette 28-24

Karekin Brooks ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns as Penn held on late to edge winless Lafayette 28-24 on Saturday.

Brooks added to the Quakers (1-1) four-point halftime lead on a short scoring run for a 21-01 lead with 11:36 to go in the fourth. Penn's next drive ended when Brooks fumbled and Lafayette's Yasir Thomas recovered for a 17-yard return. That recovery led to an 11-yard touchdown pass by Keegan Shoemaker and the Leopards closed to 21-18 with 2:04 to play. Brooks redeemed himself with a 31-yard touchdown run to extend the Quakers lead to 28-18 with 1:43 remaining.

David Perkins had a 39-yard field goal attempt blocked early in the second quarter but quarterback Nick Robinson made good with a pair of scoring passes to Ryan Cragun and Penn led 14-10 at halftime.

Robinson had 270 yards passing for the Quakers.

Shoemaker threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns for the Leopards (0-5).