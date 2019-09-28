Newman and Wake’s 3rd down plays beat BC 27-24

Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. AP Photo

Jamie Newman threw for two touchdowns and Wake Forest relied on its impressive third-down conversions Saturday to beat Boston College 27-24.

Newman completed 21 of 33 passes for 243 yards but was picked off once. Cade Carney added a TD run for Wake Forest (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which went 17 of 24 on third-down attempts.

Anthony Brown was 21 of 29 for 268 with two TDs and two interceptions. Running back David Bailey threw for a TD and caught one, and AJ Dillon carried 23 times for 159 yards for the Eagles (3-2, 1-1).

Clinging to a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Newman lofted a 27-yard TD to Scotty Washington, who made a leaping grab over Jason Maitre to make it 27-17.

BC then sliced it to 27-24 when running back David Bailey hit tight end Chris Garrison with a 16-yard scoring toss with just under seven minutes left.

But the Demon Deacons converted a couple more third downs before punting the ball back in the closing seconds.

Trailing 20-17, BC was lining up for a 43-yard field attempt when it was whistled for a delay of game as Aaron Boumerhi booted it through the uprights. Then, on the next attempt, the Eagles bounced the snap before holder Dennis Grosel threw an incomplete pass deep.

The teams were tied 17-all at halftime.

On its first possession of the second half, BC coach Steve Addazio passed on a field goal attempt before the Eagles failed when Brown's pass was picked off by Amari Henderson - his second of the game - on a fourth-and-3 at the Wake Forest 21.

The Demon Deacons then marched 78 yards in a school record-tying drive of 20 plays, converting four third downs, before Nick Sciba kicked his second 22-yard field goal of the game, making it 20-17.

Brown hit Bailey with a 4-yard scoring toss on a shovel pass to tie it with 41 seconds left before halftime.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Entering the day, Wake Forest was just outside The AP Top 25. With a loss by a school in the lower portion of the poll, the Demon Deacons will likely find themselves inside.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wake Forest: The last time the Demon Deacons opened 5-0 they went to the Orange Bowl in 2007. The win gave them seven straight, including the last two last year to match a 75-year old school record.

Boston College: The season only gets tougher for the Eagles, who have to play five of their last seven on the road.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Off next week. Hosts Louisville on Oct. 12.

Boston College: At Louisville next Saturday.